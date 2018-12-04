Mitchell on possibly heading to the NFL: 'We'll see what happens'

Bo Levi Mitchell will work out for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings Wednesday, TSN’s Davis Sanchez has learned.

It is the first known NFL workout for the Calgary Stampeders quarterback, who has said he will try and land with an NFL team this off-season. Mitchell is a pending free agent in the CFL.

The 28-year-old was named Grey Cup MVP after leading the Stampeders to a 27-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in the championship game last month. Mitchell was also named Most Outstanding Player for the second time in his CFL career this season.

The Eastern Washington product finished the season with 5,124 passing yards and 35 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

While with Eastern Washington Mitchell won the Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS. The award has also been won by notable NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Jimmy Garoppolo.