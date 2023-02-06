FanDuel and TSN have combined to put together a Super Bowl Party Prop Sheet.

Fill out the sheet and play against your friends and family in the biggest NFL game of the season.

Watch and stream coverage of Super Bowl Sunday on CTV, TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

Who will win the game, what will result from the coin toss, and what song will Rihanna perform first?

All questions you’ll be able to answer on our Super Bowl LVII Prop Party Sheet.

