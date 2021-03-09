After struggling throughout the month of February, Carey Price appears to be back to his old self, posting a save percentage of .963 or better in each of his past three starts.

The Montreal Canadiens netminder turned aside 28 of 29 shots in the team's 2-1 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, putting his record at 2-0-1 in the month of March.

"Just playing better. I'm not going to give you my technical secrets," Price said after the game. "The guys are playing solid hockey in front of me and letting me see the puck."

The 33-year-old had a 2-4-1 record in February with an .880 save percentage and a 3.28 goals-against average, leading to questions about the security of his role as the team's starter. Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme, however, said he would continue to trust the plan in place rather than implement a meritocracy to decide starts between Price and Jake Allen.

Ducharme took over behind the bench on Feb. 24, while general manager Marc Bergevin fired goalie coach Stephane Waite a week later on March 2, naming Sean Burke the team's director of goaltending. The latter move has appeared to have an effect on the suddenly red-hot Price.

The Canucks scored with just 41 seconds left in Monday's game to end Price's bid for his first shutout of the season, but the opposition did take notice of his play.

"It looked like Carey was playing really well, and when he's on his game he's tough to beat," Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko said. "So, if they get another one, it's tougher to come back."

The Canadiens, who sit fourth in the North Division at 11-6-7, will face the Canucks again on Wednesday.