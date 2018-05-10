Button: Lightning's speed too much for Bruins to handle in series

Boston Bruins winger Rick Nash expressed his desire to re-sign with the team this summer as an unrestricted free agent, but as general manager Don Sweeney pointed out Thursday, there's only so much money to go around.

Sweeney told reporters at his end-of-season availability that while he did not tell any of the team's seven pending unrestricted free agents they won't return, he knows he can't keep all of them.

"Haven’t definitively ruled anybody out... We would like to bring everyone back, but that's not realistic in cap environment," he said.

In addition to Nash, Riley Nash, Tim Schaller, Tommy Wingels, Brian Gionta, Nick Holden and Anton Khudobin are all slated to hit the open market on July 1. Rick Nash and Holden were both acquired as rentals ahead of the trade deadline, while Gionta was signed to the roster after playing for Team USA at the Olympics.

The New York Rangers retained half of Nash's $7.8 million cap hit in order for the Bruins to acquire him for a first-round pick. Nash finished the season with 21 goals and 34 points in 71 games and added three goals and five points in 12 postseason games.

"It was disappointing with having the concussion and having some effects during it and only playing a certain amount of games and then coming back for the playoffs," Nash said Wednesday. "But everything was positive. The organization was great, the guys were awesome, so it was a great chapter here and hopefully it can continue."

According to CapFriendly, the Bruins have $65.3 million committed in cap space for next season with arbitration-eligible restricted free agents Sean Kuraly and Matt Grzelcyk to sign.

Joe Haggerty of NBC Boston believes Sweeney will focus on signing Khudobin.

Khudobin also expressed his desire to stay in Boston on Wednesday, saying he'd be happy to play until he's 40 and spend the next eight seasons with the Bruins.