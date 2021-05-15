Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos will be in the starting lineup for the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Saturday.

Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov will be in @TBLightning lineup for Game 1. Asked if the two have shown him what they needed to in order to play, coach Jon Cooper said simply: “They have.” — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) May 15, 2021

The Lightning and Panthers kick off their playoff series Sunday night.

Kucherov missed the entire regular season after undergoing off-season hip surgery. The team knew he would miss the regular season and hoped he would be back for the post-season.

Stamkos returned to practice earlier this month after sustaining a lower-body injury in early April. Stamkos has 17 goals and 17 assists in 38 games for the Lightning this season.