Lightning hopeful but not counting on Stamkos to play Monday

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Saturday the team is hopeful Steven Stamkos will be able to play Monday night against the Washington Capitals, but they aren't holding their breath.

"We never really in any of our plans had him playing in this first game, so not sure any of that's really changed," Cooper told reporters on Sunday.

"We're always hopeful," he added.

Despite practicing earlier in the week, the 30-year-old Stamkos was unfit to practice on Saturday as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury. Cooper said he is unsure if Stamkos will be able to practice on Sunday.

Stamkos had 29 goals and 37 assists for 66 points before the NHL paused its season on March 12.