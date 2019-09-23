The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Brayden Point to a three-year, $20.25 million contract.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $6.75 million for Point, who was a restricted free agent this summer.

The 23-year-old scored 41 goals and posted a career-high 92 points in 79 games with the Lighting last season. He added one goal in four playoff games.

"We are very pleased to re-sign Brayden today," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said. "He is the consummate professional with an unwavering commitment to team success, growing as a player and improving every day. It is that mindset that makes him an outstanding role model, teammate and person, on and off the ice. We look forward to getting Brayden back on the ice with his Lightning teammates as soon as possible."

Point's extension leaves six restricted free agents still in need of new deals for this season, a group that includes Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche, Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets forwards Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine.

Point has 91 goals and 198 points in 229 career NHL games. since debuting with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season.

He was selected in the third round (79th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.