The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenceman Fredrik Claesson to a one-year, two-way contract, general manager Julien Brisebois announced on Saturday.

Claesson, 28, was acquired from the San Jose Sharks on April 12, 2021 and played two games with the Lightning.

He has played 161career NHL games over six seasons with the Lightning, Sharks, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and Ottawa Senators, tallying seven goals and 21 assists.

Claesson was originally drafted in the fifth round, 126th overall, by the Ottawa Senators in the 2011 NHL Draft.