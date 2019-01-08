Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Team RBC has expanded its roster of professional golfers, adding four Canadians to the squad.

The bank announced that Corey Conners, Roger Sloan, Ben Silverman and Brittany Marchand will all become ambassadors and carry the company’s logo on their apparel and golf bags.

“I’ve had the opportunity to partner with RBC when I was on Team Canada’s Young Pro program,” said Conners in a release. “This feels like a great next chapter in my journey as I compete on the PGA TOUR and I’m thankful RBC is with me again and for all they do for golf in Canada.”

Conners is playing the PGA Tour with limited status and managed to gain a spot in the SONY Open in Hawaii through the Monday qualifying.

Silverman and Sloan are also in the field at the year’s first full-field tournament.

Marchand, who made the cut in 12 of 16 starts in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour last year, starts her season in Australia in February.

Last week, it was announced that Players champion Webb Simpson had been added to Team RBC.

The addition of the four Canadians is part of a move by RBC to assist all Canadians who make it to the LPGA or PGA Tour. There are currently 10 golfers in this group including Adam Hadwin and Brooke Henderson.

Of course Team RBC also has players such as Dustin Johnston, Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar and Morgan Pressel.

RBC is one of golf’s leading supporters. It sponsors the RBC Canadian Open as well as the RBC Heritage, and backs Golf Canada’s development program for young professionals as they transition from the amateur ranks into career mode.

“RBC has been a longstanding supporter of golf, helping us build stronger connections with our clients and fans around the world,” said Mary DePaoli, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer, in a release. “We’ve been on a journey with many of these athletes as amateur players, like Corey and Brittany. Now we’re continuing that partnership as they strive to reach the highest level of golf on the international stage.”

This year’s RBC Canadian open will be held at the Hamilton G&CC starting June 3