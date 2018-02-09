With the National Hockey League’s Feb. 26 trade deadline rapidly approaching, TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli plays TradeCentre Match Game: Proposing a number of potential team fits for players on the TSN Trade Bait Board.

Today, we examine potential new homes for New York Rangers winger Rick Nash.

Match Game 2018

Rick Nash

Rick Nash Team Pos Age GP G P 17-18 Cap Hit Past 17-18 NYR LW 33 54 16 26 $7.8M UFA

* - Modified No-Trade Clause

Columbus Blue Jackets: It would be quite a story if Nash could return to Columbus to help the Jackets to their first-ever playoff series win. That would also mean another run with John Tortorella, with whom he put together his best statistical season as a Ranger in lockout-shortened 2012-13. Nash holds all the cards, though, with his list of 12 cities where he would accept a trade.

Dallas Stars: How about a reunion with Ken Hitchcock, who coached Nash in Columbus? It’s no secret that Hitchcock thinks highly of Nash as a winger who drives play in all three zones. All three of these teams can make the money work, even with Nash’s $7.8 million hit, with the Rangers eating up to half to maximize their return.

Nashville Predators: This town literally has Nash’s name on it. From P.K. Subban to Kyle Turris to Ryan Johansen, no GM has pulled the trigger on bigger names than David Poile. The Predators are in the market for an impact winger and Nash could certainly be that for Nashville. The thinking is Poile will stop at nothing to make sure all of the Preds’ boxes are checked for another run at the Stanley Cup with fans filling Lower Broadway again.