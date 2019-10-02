Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

Hello! Here we go again. Hoops season is right around the corner. I’m starting my 22nd season broadcasting Raptors games. What an honour and privilege. I can’t wait!

1. RAPTORS TRAINING CAMP: I’ve been in Quebec City for a few days of camp. It’s my first time here. What a gorgeous place. It’s so cool to attend camp and reflect on the NBA championship run from last season and the wonderful six-year run the franchise has been on, making the playoffs each year and being one of the top franchises in the league over that period. There’s stability and a purpose to everything that goes on with the franchise. There’s a sound foundation in place to build from.

2. OG ANUNOBY (Raptors): I’m looking forward to watching him on the floor consistently this season after a challenging run last year for him. He really impressed in his rookie year, and is now back in good health and ready to go. There are plenty of minutes available at the wing positions with the departures of Danny Green and Kawai Leonard. This is a really good opportunity for him to re-establish himself, which he’s more than capable of doing.

3. BRADLEY BEAL (Wizards): With backcourt mate John Wall out for the season and his team in rebuild mode, I’m curious to see the approach he takes to his pending contractual situation. Does he take the stability of term and dollars and settle in for the long haul in Washington or become a significant trade piece in the market? This is the first big test for GM Tommy Sheppard as he begins the overhaul of the franchise.

4. ERIK SPOELSTRA (Heat): Heat president Pat Riley extended his coach’s contract last week and I applaud the move. Coming off a disappointing non-playoff season, it’s a strong show of confidence in how they value his leadership. In a day and age where folks are impatient, I respect teams that value the talents of their people and stand by and support them when things aren’t as rosy as they were before.

5. NCAA/CALIFORNIA PAY LAW: It’s an interesting time for amateur sports right now with California allowing student-athletes to make money through endorsement deals and hire agents. The Fair Pay to Play Act is a progressive piece of legislation. I’m not sure where all of this goes, but the current model does need an overhaul. As a former NCAA Division I coach for 14 years, I’m all for athletes benefiting more from the time they dedicate on behalf of the school they represent. The big key is finding a fair and reasonable middle ground economically that makes sense for universities and their athletes. This legislation forces the NCAA’s hand even further, which is a good thing.