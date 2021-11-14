With the 2021 Tim Hortons Curling Trials quickly approaching, TSN.ca will profile one men’s team and one women’s team each day before the first rocks fly on Nov. 20 at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.

Team Casey Scheidegger

Team Casey Scheidegger at the 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Sydney, N.S., (Curling Canada).

The Lineup

Skip: Casey Scheidegger (Age 33)

Third: Cary-Anne McTaggart (35)

Second: Jessie Haughian (31)

Lead: Kristie Moore (42)

Alternate: Susan O’Connor (44)

Coach: Joan McCusker (56)

Curling Club: Lethbridge Curling Club

2021-22 Season

Events: 5 (1 win)

Record: 18-9

CTRS Ranking: 11

Highlights: Team Scheidegger made back-to-back semi-final appearances to start the season on the Alberta Curing Series, losing to British Columbia’s Corryn Brown and 2018 Olympic silver medalist EunJung Kim of South Korea. They went 3-1 at the Trials Direct Entry event in Ottawa. Scheidegger and company are coming off a bonspiel win, going 5-1 in Camrose to win the Alberta Curling Series event.

How They Got Here

Qualified for the 2021 Tim Hortons Curling Trials via Curling Canada’s Trials Direct Entry event in September in Ottawa.

Trials Schedule

Nov. 20 – Laura Walker

Nov. 21 – Kerri Einarson, Krista McCarville

Nov. 22 – Jennifer Jones

Nov. 23 – Kelsey Rocque

Nov. 24 – Off Day

Nov. 25 – Jacqueline Harrison, Tracy Fleury

Nov. 26 – Rachel Homan

Expert Analysis from TSN's Cheryl Bernard

Team Scheidegger will win the Trials if…

"One of the early surprises at the 2017 Trials before cracking under the mid-week pressure. This team is well coached and well-surrounded. Team Scheidegger’s best chance of winning the Trials is if they can channel the lessons learned at the 2017 Trials and if they can keep ends late in games from getting too complicated. The key player on this team is third Cary-Anne McTaggart. If she is feeling it, she will make those key turnover shots to apply pressure to the opposing third and can bail her team out of an end that is going sideways."

Trials Experience

Casey Scheidegger at the 2017 Roar of the Rings in Ottawa (Curling Canada/Michael Burns).

Casey Scheidegger is bringing back the same lineup that competed at the 2017 Roar of the Rings Olympic Trials in 2017.

Team Scheidegger went 3-5 and missed the playoffs by two games. Scheidegger shot 79.8 per cent for the tournament which ranked fourth out of nine skips.

Kristie Moore served as the alternate on Cheryl Bernard’s Olympic Trials-winning squad in 2009. She was also with Team Bernard at the Vancouver Games, helping to win the silver medal.

Last Four Years

Shortly after the 2017 Trials, Scheidegger captured her first provincial title by stealing a single against Shannon Kleibrink in the extra end of the Alberta final.

At her first Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Scheidegger advanced to the championship round with an impressive 6-1 record but would lose three of her next four games to miss out on the page playoff.

Team Scheidegger failed to defend their provincial title the following year but found themselves back at the national championship in the wild-card thanks to their strong ranking. Scheidegger edged Kerri Einarson 7-6 to secure her entry into the Scotties main draw for the second time in two years.

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Scheidegger 7, Einarson 6 Team Scheidegger defeats team Einarson in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts 7-6 and moves on to play this week as Team Wildcard.

Once again, Team Scheidegger had a very strong round robin, posting a 6-1 record going into the championship pool. Just like the previous year, however, Scheidegger won only a single game in the championship pool and missed out on the playoffs by a single game.

At the 2020 Alberta Scotties, Scheidegger finished last with a 2-5 record.

Team Scheidegger returned to the curling Tour this season after the 2020-21 campaign was more or less wiped out for most teams due to the pandemic.