Tim Stutzle scored a picture perfect overtime goal as the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night.

Stutzle squeezed the puck to the top corner to beat Mikko Koskinen with 37.6 seconds remaining in the extra period.

Thomas Chabot and Nick Paul each scored for the Senators (14-21-4), as Matt Murray made 37 saves.

Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers (22-16-3) as Koskinen stopped 28 shots.

The game wrapped up a four-game homestand for Ottawa, who will take on the New York Islanders Tuesday night in their final game before the all-star break.

The Oilers will take on the Washington Capitals Wednesday for its final game.

Chabot opened the scoring as he fired a wrist shot that was stopped, but the puck went high and slid down Koskinen’s back and across the goal line.

Seconds later Evan Bouchard took advantage of a bad line change by the Senators and fed McDavid a stretch pass who beat Murray with a slapshot through the legs.

Trailing 2-1 the Oilers were able to tie the game at the seven-minute mark of the third as Derek Ryan made a great pass to a trailing Nurse, for his fourth of the season.

Ottawa regained the lead late in the period on a power-play goal as Paul, with his eighth of the season, jumped on an Erik Brannstrom rebound.

