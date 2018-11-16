Brady Tkachuk will be staying put with the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators informed Tkachuk on Thursday prior to their win over the Detroit Red Wings that the 19-year-old would remain with the team past the nine-game mark.

The best part of Bring Your Kid To Work Day?



When you finish an interview and one of the kids delivers a message from his Dad, the GM:



“It’s time to find a place to live in Ottawa.” pic.twitter.com/cNupNCQNsw — Sens communications (@Media_Sens) November 15, 2018

Thursday's game was Tkachuk's eighth of the season with the Senators. He has four goals and eight points with a plus-5 rating this season, having missed 11 games due to injury.

Tkachuk will officially activate the first-year of his entry-level contract when he plays in game No. 10 with the Senators, projected to come Monday against the Florida Panthers. From there, the next game mark will be No. 40, if Tkachuk hits that, this season will count towards unrestricted free agency.

The winger was selected fourth overall in June's draft, and the three picks ahead of him - Rasmus Dahlin, Andrei Svechnikov and Jesperi Kotkaniemi - have all crossed the 10-game mark. Anaheim Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom, selected 23rd overall, is the only other player in the class to have done so.