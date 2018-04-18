Celebrated Canadian singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane's reworked version of his original song, 'Big League' - written and performed in honour of the Humboldt Broncos, is available now from Universal Music Canada.

Cochrane altered the lyrics for a heartfelt performance on TSN broadcasted in front of a green and yellow backdrop to begin TSN Hockey's Playoff preview special last Tuesday.

The Humboldt Broncos version has been made available everywhere with Universal Music Canada, the country’s leading music company. You can click here to get the track now.

"This single is dedicated to the Humboldt Broncos and their families, never to be forgotten," said Cochrane.

All proceeds from the adapted 'Big League' song for Humboldt will go towards the newly-created memorial fund, Humboldt Strong Community Foundation. The foundation, created out of one of the biggest GoFundMe pages in Canadian history, will support Humboldt Broncos players, employees, families and volunteers as well as first responders and emergency services personnel, teams, athletes, related organizations and communities affected by the tragic accident.

For more information on the Humboldt Strong Community Foundation, visit the Humboldt strong website here.

'Big League,' originally featured on Cochrane's 1988 album Victory Day with Red Rider, is written from the perspective of a father who lost his son with big dreams as a hockey player after his life was cut short. In the revised version, his lyrics reflect the fatal highway incident in Saskatchewan last week, as follows, "All the right moves when he turned 18. Ridin' to the game and ridin' with his team. Ridin' with their friends and ridin' for their dreams. Ridin’ off to immortality in the big league."