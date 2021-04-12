Tony DeAngelo, who hasn't played since Jan. 30 following a reported altercation with a teammate after a loss, rejected the New York Rangers' offer to mutually terminate his contract which would allow him to pass through waivers and become a free agent, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

NYR were willing to mutually terminate Tony DeAngelo’s contract to allow him to pass through waivers and sign as a free agent. Montreal believed to very interested as early as this weekend. However, DeAngelo opted not to accept. He will be bought out of his contract this summer. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

Dreger notes that the Montreal Canadiens were believed to be "very interested" in signing the 25-year-old American defenceman as early as the weekend, but DeAngelo opted not to accept.

DeAngelo will be bought out of his contract this summer, reports Dreger.

Earlier this season, Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton said DeAngelo had played his last game for the team after he went unclaimed on waivers following a reported physical altercation with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on Jan. 30, according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks.

“There’s always rumours, so I’m not going to address rumours,” head coach Dan Quinn said at the time, per the New York Post. “This isn’t about one incident, it’s not about one thing. This is a situation the organization felt was best at this current time. We’ll see how the situation plays out."

DeAngelo has one assist over six games this season with the Rangers, all played in January.

Over 206 career games with the Arizona Coyotes and Rangers, DeAngelo has 24 goals and 82 assists.

DeAngelo is in the first year of a two-year, $9.6 million contract.