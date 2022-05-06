'It will be fine': Bettman not concerned about temporary arena situation in Arizona

St. Louis Blues defenceman Torey Krug will not return to Friday's Game 3 against the Minnesota Wild because of a lower-body injury, the team announced.

Torey Krug has a lower-body injury and will not return to tonight’s game. https://t.co/tVckuxJxWi #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 7, 2022

Krug delivered a hit to Matt Boldy of the Wild and appeared to struggle to put weight on his left leg afterwards. He skated off the ice and went down the tunnel with 8:58 left in the first period.

Krug did not return to the bench for the second frame and was ruled out for the game shortly afterwards. He will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

The 31-year-old blueliner did not have a goal or assist in 3:10 of ice time before departing.

He had nine goals and 34 assists in 64 games during the regular season for the Blues, his second season in St. Louis.