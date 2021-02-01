TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed quarterback Nick Arbuckle to a one-year deal and signed receiver Eric Rogers after acquiring his playing rights from the Calgary Stampeders on the weekend.

The Arbuckle move completes a roundabout exchange of quarterbacks between the Argonauts and the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Argonauts cut quarterback Matt Nichols on Sunday, and he was quickly picked up by the Redblacks, who then released Arbuckle.

The moves reunite quarterbacks with familiar coaches. Ottawa head coach Paul LaPolice also coached Nichols in Winnipeg while Toronto first-year head coach Ryan Dinwiddie coached Arbuckle as the Calgary Stampeders quarterbacks coach (2016-19).

Arbuckle reportedly received a $150,000 signing bonus from Toronto. A league source said a reason why Arbuckle was released by the Redblacks was a $150,000 roster bonus he was due Monday.

Coincidentally, Nichols' deal with Ottawa reportedly included a $200,000 signing bonus.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the signing bonuses were not divulged.

The 27-year-old Arbuckle was acquired by Ottawa from the Calgary Stampeders in January 2020 and the signed an extension with Ottawa, but didn't suit up in the nation's capital after that year's season was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arbuckle won four of seven games as a starter for Calgary in 2019 while star Bo Levi Mitchell was injured.

He completed over 73 per cent of his passes for 2,103 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, while adding another four scores on the ground.

Arbuckle helped the Stampeders win a Grey Cup in 2018.

Toronto will still be looking to add to its depth at quarterback, as the only one on its roster is Canadian Michael O'Connor.

Rogers was named a West Division All-Star in 2019 after finishing with 85 receptions for 1,080 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

The 29-year-old was named a CFL All-Star in 2015 after finishing with 87 receptions for 1,448 yards and 10 touchdowns. He signed with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

In four seasons with the Stampeders (2014-15, 2018-19), Rogers has 217 receptions for 3,176 yards and 27 touchdowns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021.