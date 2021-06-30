Cimber excited to join Jays: 'There's a lot of electricity around the league about this team'

The Toronto Blue Jays optioned relief pitchers Anthony Castro and Joel Payamps to Triple-A Buffalo Wednesday to make room for recently acquired reliever Adam Cimber and the return of starter Steven Matz. The Blue Jays also announced their have designated reliever Jeremy Beasley for assignment.

Matz has been reinstated from the COVID-related injury list and will start Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners. Cimber, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins Tuesday, will also be available to pitch.

The 30-year-old Matz has started 13 games for the Jays this season, his first with the club, recording a 7-3 record, 4.26 earned run average, and 75 strikeouts in 69.2 innings.

Cimber, also 30, appeared in 33 games for the Marlins this season, recording a 2.88 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34.1 innings.