Toronto Blue Jays closing pitcher Jordan Romano is considered day-to-day due to having a non-COVID illness, manager Charlie Montoyo told the media Monday night following a 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

The 29-year-old Canadian has been one of the best closers in baseball this season, recording 12 saves over 16 appearances with a 3.07 ERA and 17 strikeouts.

Romano is in his fourth year with the Jays after the organization selected him in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

The Jays sit third in the American East League with a 19-17 record after Monday's win.