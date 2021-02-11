Right-handed pitcher Shun Yamaguchi has been designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pitcher Joel Payamps will be added to the 40-man roster in a corresponding move after being claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

That’s the corresponding move to add RHP Joel Payamps to the 40-man roster, as I reported last night. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 11, 2021

Yamaguchi, 33, signed a two-year, $6.35 million contract with the Jays in Dec. 2019 and made his debut with the team on July 27, 2020, becoming the first Japanese player to make his MLB debut as a Blue Jay. The four-time Nippon Professional Baseball all-star appeared in 17 games last season, posting a 2-4 record with an 8.06 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched.