9m ago
Jays prospect Groshans a full go after lost 2019
Toronto Blue Jays 2018 first-round pick Jordan Groshans is fully cleared from a left foot injury that shut down his 2019 season in May according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.
TSN.ca Staff
He is expected to be ready to go from the day he arrives at spring training, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.
Groshans posted a video on Twitter of him in the batting cage earlier this week, indicating he's on the road to recovery.
The 20-year-old shortstop hit .337 with an OPS with .909 in his 23 games at Single-A Lansing. He played in 48 games the season before, hitting .296 with a .799 OPS.
Groshans was selected No. 12 overall by the Blue Jays in 2018 out of high school in Magnolia, Texas.