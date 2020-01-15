Toronto Blue Jays 2018 first-round pick Jordan Groshans is fully cleared from a left foot injury that shut down his 2019 season in May according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Good news for #BlueJays 2018 first rounder Jordan Groshans, as I’m told he’s fully cleared from the left foot injury that shut down his season way back in May.

First couple swings in a while. Feels good pic.twitter.com/uIp4kJUzlr — Jordan Groshans (@groshansj10) January 14, 2020

Groshans posted a video on Twitter of him in the batting cage earlier this week, indicating he's on the road to recovery.

The 20-year-old shortstop hit .337 with an OPS with .909 in his 23 games at Single-A Lansing. He played in 48 games the season before, hitting .296 with a .799 OPS.

Groshans was selected No. 12 overall by the Blue Jays in 2018 out of high school in Magnolia, Texas.