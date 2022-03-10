The Toronto Blue Jays have signed pitcher Joe Biagini to a minor-league deal, according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. The team also signed first baseman Greg Bird to a minor-league deal.

Biagini is in Dunedin and has passed his physical with the club.

The #BlueJays have signed RHP Joe Biagini to a Minor League deal.



He’s here in Dunedin and has passed his physical. Biagini, 31, pitched mostly as a starter last season for the Cubs’ AAA affiliate. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 10, 2022

Biagini pitched most of last season with the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate, posting a 5.50 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 91.2 innings pitched.

He previously spent four seasons with the Blue Jays, recording a 4.74 ERA with 262 strikeouts over 302.1 innings from 2016-19.

Biagini has a career 5.03 ERA in 331.1 innings with the Blue Jays, Cubs, and Houston Astros.

Bird, 29, played four seasons with the New York Yankees from 2015-19, hitting 32 home runs and driving in 98 runs over 186 games. He spent the 2021 season with the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, where he hit .267 with 27 home runs and 91 RBI in 112 games.