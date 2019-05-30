Should we expect a game of 'chicken' between Leafs and Marner's camp?

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev has requested a trade, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie

It’s easy to say TOR would like to lose the longer-term financial commitment to Zaitsev, and perhaps that is true, but that contract could also limit the trade return on the player. His departure would create a hole on a blueline that already has holes. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) May 30, 2019

Zaitsev had a standout rookie season with the Leafs in 2016-17 where he recorded four goals and 32 assists in 82 games. The club, then led by GM Lou Lamoriello, signed Zaitsev to a seven-year contract extension worth $4.5 million per season.

According to McKenzie, teams have already made inquires about what the Leafs are looking for in exchange for his services.

Since the league was made aware this morning of Zaitsev’s availability, there have been multiple inquiries but it remains to be seen how many teams expect TOR to retain salary or make a soft/limited return deal because of the term/$ owed him. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) May 30, 2019

The Russian defenceman has struggled since. He recorded three goals and 11 assists in 81 games while averaging 20:28 per game.