1h ago
Maple Leafs D Zaitsev requests trade
TSN.ca Staff
Should we expect a game of 'chicken' between Leafs and Marner's camp?
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev has requested a trade, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie
Zaitsev had a standout rookie season with the Leafs in 2016-17 where he recorded four goals and 32 assists in 82 games. The club, then led by GM Lou Lamoriello, signed Zaitsev to a seven-year contract extension worth $4.5 million per season.
According to McKenzie, teams have already made inquires about what the Leafs are looking for in exchange for his services.
The Russian defenceman has struggled since. He recorded three goals and 11 assists in 81 games while averaging 20:28 per game.