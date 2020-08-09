Maple Leafs eliminated from playoffs after falling to Jackets

Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves and Zach Werenski scored the winning goal in the first period as the Toronto Maple Leafs fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 in Game 5 of their East qualifying round series.

The Blue Jackets will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

More to come.