Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev could join the team in time for next western road trip, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday.

Keefe said Mikheyev who has been sidelined with a broken thumb since training camp, could join the team for their Dec. 14 matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.

Mikheyev making good progress in return from thumb injury/surgery. No set date for return, but Keefe said there has been discussion about Mikheyev joining team for trip west starting Dec. 14 in Edmonton. #Leafs — Terry Koshan (@koshtorontosun) December 1, 2021

The 27-year-old was ruled out for a minimum of eight weeks on Oct. 11 due to the thumb injury, which required surgery.

Mikheyev had seven goals and 17 points in 54 games last season and went without a point in seven playoff games.