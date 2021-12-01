1h ago
Keefe: Mikheyev (thumb) could join Leafs Dec. 14
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev could join the team in time for next western road trip, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Keefe said Mikheyev who has been sidelined with a broken thumb since training camp, could join the team for their Dec. 14 matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.
The 27-year-old was ruled out for a minimum of eight weeks on Oct. 11 due to the thumb injury, which required surgery.
Mikheyev had seven goals and 17 points in 54 games last season and went without a point in seven playoff games.