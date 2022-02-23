The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman Jake Muzzin on the long-term injured reserve on Wednesday. 

Muzzin exited Monday's 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens during the second period after he collided with Canadiens defenceman Chris Wideman. Muzzin appeared to have hit his head on the ice. 

The 33-year-old did not play on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. 

In 41 games this season, Muzzin has two goals and 12 points. 