2h ago
Leafs place D Muzzin on LTIR
The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman Jake Muzzin on the long-term injured reserve on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Maple #Leafs have placed Jake Muzzin on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) https://t.co/263r1hlAku— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 24, 2022
Muzzin exited Monday's 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens during the second period after he collided with Canadiens defenceman Chris Wideman. Muzzin appeared to have hit his head on the ice.
The 33-year-old did not play on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
In 41 games this season, Muzzin has two goals and 12 points.