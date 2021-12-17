Tavares: We're fortunate to still have 50% capacity at home

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed captain John Tavares and forward Alexander Kerfoot in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Friday.

The Maple Leafs last played on Tuesday as their Thursday matchup with the Calgary was postponed with the majority of the Flames roster in the COVID protocol. Toronto is scheduled to face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

For precautionary reasons, today's practice in Vancouver has been cancelled.

Tavares, 31, has 13 goals and 32 points in 29 games this season, while Kerfoot has four goals and 16 points 30 games.

The Maple Leafs currently sit second in the Atlantic Division with a 20-8-2 record. The Tampa Bay Lightning also have 42 points, but with one less game played.