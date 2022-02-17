TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenceman Mac Hollowell to a one-year, two-way contract extension Thursday.

The contract is worth US$750,000 at the NHL level.

Hollowell, 23, has three goals and 11 assists in 23 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. The native of Niagara Falls, Ont., has eight goals and 28 assists in 84 career games with the Marlies.

Hollowell was selected in the fourth round, No. 118 overall, in the 2018 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.