Martin Marincin is headed overseas.

After seven seasons in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers, the Slovakian defender signed with HC Oceláři Třinec of the Czech Extraliga of Wednesday.

🆕 Zkušenosti z nejlepší hokejové soutěže světa v dresu @EdmontonOilers a @MapleLeafs . Skvělé výkony v dresu 🇸🇰 na MS. Čerstvým Ocelářem je obránce Martin Marinčin!



👉 https://t.co/oW5gYYJFDZ pic.twitter.com/0mgA4luzou — HC Oceláři Třinec (@hcocelaricz) June 16, 2021

Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next month, Marincin spent time on this season on the Maple Leafs taxi squad, but did not appear in an NHL game. He had one goal and five points in 14 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

A second-round pick of the Oilers in 2010, Marincin has five goals and 34 points in 227 career NHL games.

The 29-year-old appeared in a career-high 65 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2015-16 season.