Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson and Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly were among the players placed on waivers Monday.

Hutchinson had a 4-2-1 record with the Maple Leafs last season, posting a .919 save percentage and a 2.42 goals-against average. He went 2-0 in two games with the Toronto Marlies, posting a .975 save percentage and a 1.01 GAA.

The 31-year-old netminder is entering the last of a two-year contract and carries a cap hit of $725,000.

Connolly was acquired from the Florida Panthers last season as part of a five-player trade. He had three goals and six points in 31 games between the two teams.

The 29-year-old is signed through next season at a cap hit of $3.5 million.

The full list of players waived Tuesday is as follows: Charles Robinson (ANA), Bokondji Imama (ARI), Cameron Hughes (BOS), Joona Koppanen (BOS), Tyler Lewington (BOS), Ryan MacInnis (BUF), Sean Malone (BUF), Ethan Prow (BUF), Brett Connolly (CHI), Joseph Gambardella (NJ), Michael Hutchinson (TOR), Brian Pinho (WSH), Michael Sgarbossa (WSH) and Michael Vecchione (WSH).