The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman Morgan Rielly in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Thursday, bringing the team's total to 12 players.

The Maple Leafs, who added forwards David Kampf and Ilya Mikheyev, goaltender Petr Mrazek, and defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the protocol Tuesday, also added an additional staff member to the list Thursday.

Goaltending coach Steve Briere and a member of the team's medical staff were also placed in the protocols on Tuesday, joining John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza, Wayne Simmonds, T.J. Brodie, Jack Campbell, Travis Dermott, and head coach Sheldon Keefe, who were all previously added to the list.

Rielly, 27, has four goals and 26 points in 30 games this season.

The Maple Leafs are currently scheduled to return to the ice on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Toronto last played on Dec. 14, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1.