Highly touted Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies is expected to meet with general manager Kyle Dubas on Wednesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Knies, who plays for the University of Minnesota, has yet to make a decision on where he'll play next season, but is leaning towards staying in school, Dreger reported on Saturday.

Knies and his University of Minnesota side where eliminated by Minnesota State in the semi-final of the NCAA's Frozen Four tournament on Friday.

The 19-year-old forward, who was listed at No. 27 on Craig Button's Top 50 NHL-affiliated Prospects Tuesday, scored 15 goals and 18 assists over 33 games in 2021-22, his first season of NCAA hockey. He added one goal in one game for Team USA at World Juniors before they were cancelled in December and posted one goal and two points in four games at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

The Leafs selected the native of Phoenix in the second round, 57th overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.