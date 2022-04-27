What can the Leafs expect from Muzzin in playoffs?

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin is unlikely to play in Friday's game against the Boston Bruins, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. Sandin has not played since Mar. 19 due to a knee injury.

Rasmus Sandin unlikely to play on Friday, coach Sheldon Keefe says @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 27, 2022

The 22-year-old has played 51 games this season, registering five goals and 11 assists. In 88 career NHL games over three seasons, the Uppsala, Sweden native has scored six goals and added 22 assists.

Sandin was drafted in the first round (29th overall) by the Leafs in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Keefe also said during his availability that conversations with players on potential sitting out on Friday for rest purposes will occur on Thursday. Keefe mentioned that Mitch Marner's pursuit of 100 points for the first time in his career will be a factor in the conversation. Only three Leafs have ever reached the 100 point mark in a season. Doug Gilmour hold the franchise record with 127 points in the 1992-93 season, while Darryl Sittler was the first to accomplish the feat in 1975-76.

Marner's teammate Auston Matthews became the third Leafs' player to reach 100 points with an assists against the Washington Capitals on Apr. 14.

Keefe said the team has a good idea of who they want to start in net for Friday's game but will not divulge the information until they have a conversations with the players in question.

"I feel really good right now, just like the team does, & whenever I get the nod I’m ready to go," said goaltender Jack Campbell.

Sheldon Keefe says he's got a good sense of what he wants to do in terms of a starter on Friday, but conversation hasn't happened yet so holding off on divulging



Jack Campbell: "I feel really good right now, just like the team does, & whenever I get the nod I’m ready to go." —

Keefe also provided an injury update on defenceman Jake Muzzin, who made his return from an undisclosed injury on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings.

"He continues to battle through & he’s going to have to continue to do that. He’s not going to be playing at 100 per cent. That’s the reality. But, he played last night & got through the game & felt good & feels good today," said Keefe.