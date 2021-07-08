Travis Dermott has been locked up.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced a two-year, $3 million extension for the 24-year-old defenceman on Thursday.

A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott appeared in 51 games last season, his fourth NHL campaign, scoring two goals and adding four assists over 13:13 of ice time a night.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters, Dermott has appeared in 208 games for his career, scoring 11 goals and 47 points.

Dermott was set to become a restricted free agent, coming off of a contract that paid him $874,125 last season.