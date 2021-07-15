The Toronto Maple Leafs have granted Zach Hyman’s agent, Todd Reynolds permission to speak with other NHL clubs to investigate trading his rights, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The move comes one day after TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported there was a sizeable gap between Hyman's asking price and the Leafs.

Hyman is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 28 with the expiration of his four-year, $9 million deal.

Sources say the Maple Leafs have granted Zach Hyman’s agent, Todd Reynolds permission to speak with other NHL clubs to investigate trading his rights. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 15, 2021

LeBrun added Thursday that the Maple Leafs have not granted fellow pending free agent Frederik Andersen the same permission at this point. He reported Wednesday the Maple Leafs were continuing talks with the goaltender, though no formal offer had been made.

For those wondering, Frederik Andersen's camp not given permission by the Leafs at this stage to speak to other teams. Read into that what you will. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 15, 2021

According to CapFriendly, the Leafs have 17 players on their roster with $9.35 million of current cap space. Dreger said Tuesday on OverDrive that if Hyman is still a member of the Leafs in 2021-22, it likely means he left millions of dollars on the table.

The 29-year-old scored 15 goals for 33 points and was a plus-19 in 43 games last season during the regular season. He has 86 goals and 99 assists in 345 games with the Leafs during his six-year NHL career which began in the 2015-16 season.

He was selected by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft and arrived with Toronto in a June 2015 trade involving forward Greg McKegg.