The Toronto Raptors have recalled rookie Malachi Flynn from the G League bubble, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

The Raptors have recalled Malachi Flynn from the G League bubble. Not a great sign for Lowry's status over the next few games (he's still listed as questionable for tonight with a sprained left thumb). — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 18, 2021

Kyle Lowry remains questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a sprained left thumb. Lewenberg notes it's the same thumb that Lowry hurt during the 2019 championship run and had surgery on that summer.

In 13 games with the Raptors this season, Flynn is averaging 2.2 points per game, 0.7 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists per game.

With the 905 in the G League, he is averaging 21.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG and 5.8 APG in five games played.