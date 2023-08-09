TSN+, the new stand-alone digital streaming service from TSN, delivers Canadian fans access to an extensive slate of marquee live sports coverage from around the world.

The limited-time free preview of TSN+ concludes today, Aug. 9, with the introduction of subscription options that provide choice for viewers with plans for $8 monthly or $80 annually. Access to TSN+ is included for those who subscribe directly to TSN through TSN.ca or the TSN app. The new subscription options are available in advance of the start of the 2023 NFL season.

TSN+ features a robust slate of content for NFL fans, including NFL REDZONE, which keeps football fans up-to-date in real-time with seven consecutive hours of coverage of every Sunday afternoon game, with live look-ins, highlights, and touchdown drives from each local broadcast. TSN+ also features one streaming-only NFL game per week, in addition to data-enhanced NFL feeds featuring data-driven insights, infographic overlays, and more. TSN+ is also the exclusive home of PGA TOUR LIVE in Canada, providing more than 4,300 hours of coverage of PGA tournaments all season long. Upcoming PGA TOUR LIVE coverage is highlighted by the FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS, taking place throughout the month of August and culminating with the TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP beginning Aug. 24. Coverage includes Thursday and Friday rounds, as well as exclusive feeds of Featured Groups, Featured Holes, and the new Marquee Group, showcasing every shot from each player in one select group. PGA TOUR LIVE was previously available as part of PGA TOUR’s paid subscription service GolfTV.

The service provides Canadians with expanded, streaming-only coverage of more NCAA sports than ever before, including weekly NCAA Football and Basketball games, as well as expanded coverage of additional events such as soccer, volleyball, and swimming. All NCAA Football Megacasts as part of Bowl Season will be featured on TSN+.

TSN+ includes extensive tennis coverage including exclusive streaming-only Qualifying feeds during the US OPEN Tennis Championship, as well as additional dedicated court feeds throughout the tournament. Live streaming-only court feeds from ATP and WTA Tennis events are available on TSN+, beginning with the WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Additionally, TSN+ is home to Canada’s most comprehensive collection of sports documentaries, with more than 200 acclaimed titles from ESPN Films, HBO, UNINTERRUPTED Canada, and more. As well, TSN+ lets fans go deeper into the sports they love from Canada’s Sports Leader, featuring live, streaming-only coverage from a multitude of marquee sports properties, including:

Exclusive live coverage of weekly editions of AEW RAMPAGE and AEW COLLISION

Live coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Data-enhanced feeds of select matches of the FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2023™, in addition to those broadcast on TSN’s national television feeds

Live coverage of all 380 matches of LALIGA, Spain’s top soccer league, as well as select weekly LALIGA 2 matches

Streaming access to ESPN’s MLB special presentation KAYROD CAST, featuring Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez

Streaming-only games throughout the NBA regular season, additional to those broadcast on TSN’s national television feeds, as well as streaming of ESPN’s NBA IN STEPHEN A’S WORLD alternate presentation during the NBA FINALS

Exclusive live companion feeds for each F1 race including Pit Lane, Driver Tracker, Timing Feed, Mixed On-Board Cameras, and unique in-car driver feeds

Live coverage of practice and qualifying from NASCAR CUP SERIES and NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Live coverage of select NWSL matches, up to and including the NWSL CHAMPIONSHIP

Live coverage of CHL games in addition to those broadcast on TSN’s national television feeds

Live coverage of the NLL regular season and playoff matchups

Live coverage of TOP RANK BOXING

TSN+ streams exclusively on computers, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs, including Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung SmartTV, and Amazon Fire TV/Stick. A full list of compatible devices is available at TSN.ca. For more information on TSN+, and to subscribe, fans can visit TSN.ca/TSN+