Welcome to TSN.ca's 2018 NBA trade deadline blog. The deadline has come, but more trades can still trickle in.

3:10pm - Let the buyout talk begin.

Look for floundering teams to be very open to buyouts over the next few weeks. As one exec told me, "Buyouts are the new form of tanking." — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) February 8, 2018

3:07pm - The Celtics tried to swing a deal for Evans in the late going, but nothing came to fruition.

During the Celtics-Grizzlies talks, I'm told Boston offered two second-round picks and Guerschon Yabusele for Tyreke Evans. It doesn't appear they agreed to terms before the deadline. https://t.co/DOUhUB9WVW — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 8, 2018

3:05pm - After being told he was gonna be moved, Marco Bellinelli has not been traded.

Marco Bellinelli stays put in Atlanta, I'm told. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 8, 2018

3:04pm - DeAndre Jordan is not on the move.

Clippers have no trade for DeAndre Jordan, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

3:02pm - After signing Greg Monroe last week, the Celtics have stood pat.

Sources: Boston has made no deals, standing pat at the deadline and keeping guard Marcus Smart. Celtics value Smart tremendously -- showed it in talks with other teams. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

3:00pm - THE DEADLINE HAS COME - Let's see what trickles in.

2:54pm - ANOTHER TRADE - The son of a CFL legend is headed to the desert - Elfrid Payton has been traded to the Suns for a 2018 second-round pick. That pick is from Memphis.

Orlando has traded Elfrid Payton to Phoenix for a second-round pick, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

2:52pm - TRADE - They all can't be bangers. Sheldon Mac has been traded to the Hawks.

Washington is trading guard Sheldon Mac to Atlanta, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

2:38pm - Noted Raptors killer Joe Johnson, traded to the Kings earlier today is expected to be waived. Ya know, he might look good with the Raptors.

Source: Joe Johnson is expected to be waived by the Sacramento Kings with an intention on joining a contender. @DefPenHoops — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) February 8, 2018

2:35pm - Shabazz Muhammad is a candidate for buyout from the T-Wolves, says Marc Spears.

With time ticking, Minnesota forward Shabazz Muhammad could get a buyout and become a coveted free agent if he isn't traded, a source said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 8, 2018

2:27pm - So the guy who everybody thought was being traded might not be going anywhere after all. Woj says there's nothing right now on a move for Tyreke Evans.

Memphis is still without traction on a Tyreke Evans trade and may keep him, league sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies would try to re-sign him using their mid-level exception this summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

2:25pm - ANOTHER TRADE - The Nets' Rashad Vaughn is headed to the Pelicans for Dante Cunnigham.

New Orleans is trading forward Dante Cunningham to Brooklyn for guard Rashad Vaughn, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

2:23pm - TRADE - The Blazers have traded Noah Vonleh to the Bulls for the rights to Milocan Rakovic.

Portland has traded Noah Vonleh and cash to Chicago for the rights to Milocan Rakovic, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

2:19pm - An update on that latest three-way move. There are some draft picks involved, as well.

Denver and New York was swapping second-round picks in the three-way trade, league sources tell ESPN. Denver gets New York's 2018 second-round pick via Clippers, and Knicks get Denver's second-round pick via Portland. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

2:05pm - (ANOTHER) THREE-WAY TRADE

TO NYK: Emmanuel Mudiay

TO DEN: Devin Harris

TO DAL: Doug McDermott

Denver, New York and Dallas agreed on a three-way deal, league sources tell ESPN. Mudiay to Knicks; Devin Harris to Denver and Doug McDermott to Dallas. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

2:01pm - The Cavs are expected to offer one of their many, many open roster spots to...Kendrick Perkins. Again, I'm not joking.

Strong expectation in Cleveland that one of the Cavaliers’ soon-to-open roster spots — barring any more trades — will be filled by Kendrick Perkins — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

1:55pm - Once Derrick Rose is out of Salt Lake City, he could be in line for a reunion with Tommy Thibs.

The Timberwolves will try to sign Derrick Rose if he clears waivers after his looming release by Utah, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

1:53pm - It doesn't look like Bruno's stay in the California capital will be a long one.

The Kings intend to release Bruno Caboclo, I'm told — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) February 8, 2018

1:46pm - If you bought a Derrick Rose Jazz jersey, see if it's not too late to return it. He's gonna be released.

Sources: Utah will release Derrick Rose, allowing him to pursue signing with a playoff team. https://t.co/a9RsM4kgTW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

1:40pm - LeBron bids farewell to D-Wade on Instagram.

1:37pm - So why make this seemingly minor trade for Richardson? Well, Josh Lewenberg explains.

The Bruno Caboclo trade (to Sacramento for Malachi Richardson), as reported by @ShamsCharania, is more about clearing space to add a potential buyout candidate later in the month than anything else. Raptors save just under $1M in the deal. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 8, 2018

1:26pm - RAPTORS TRADE - Bruno Caboclo is two years away from being two years away from being gone. He's been dealt to the Kings for Malachi Richardson.

Toronto is finalizing deal to send Bruno Caboclo to Sacramento for Malachi Richardson, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

1:24pm - So, uh, how's everybody doing? It seems that it's still legal for teams other than the Cavs to make trades, so teams are checking in with the Knicks on McBuckets.

The quiet Knicks have been getting a lot of interest in sharpshooting forward Doug McDermott. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 8, 2018

1:06pm - ANOTHER (CAVS) TRADE - No, I'm serious. Dwyane Wade has been traded back to the Heat.

Cleveland is trading Dwyane Wade to Miami, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

12:58pm - ANOTHER TRADE - Cavs are at it again. They've acquired Rodney Hood from the Jazz.

Utah has traded Rodney Hood to Cleveland, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

UPDATE: Okay, sit down for this one.

TO CLEVELAND: Hood and George Hill

TO UTAH: Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder

TO SACRAMENTO: Joe Johnson and Iman Shumpert

Utah will also send Joe Johnson to Sacramento, and Cleveland will send Jae Crowder and Derek Rose to Utah, league sources tell ESPN. Sacramento sends George Hill to the Cavs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

12:56pm - The Wizards' Markieff Morris says he isn't surprised by the trade and uh, wow.

Markieff Morris gave his initial reaction to the Isaiah Thomas trade, saying it wasn't surprising because "that's how it goes when you talk your way out of town." — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 8, 2018

12:45pm - Not really a surprise, but news nonetheless - Brian Windhorst reports that the Cavs did not receive any guarantee from LeBron that he would stay past this season before making today's deal.

The Cavs did not get a commitment from LeBron James that he will stay past this season before executing today's trade, sources said. Team still took on $28 million and traded a future first. https://t.co/Eal9t1E0bG — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 8, 2018

12:23pm - ANOTHER TRADE - The Grizzlies are sending James Ennis III, a player the Raptors were rumoured to be interested in, to the Pistons for Brice Johnson and a second-round pick.

Memphis has traded James Ennis to Detroit for Brice Johnson and a second-round pick, league sources tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

12:21pm - As you're trying to digest this trade, don't overlook the long-term play for the Lakers here. They are potentially set up for an open chequebook for the next two free agent classes. That's enough room for two max deals.

The Lakers now take on the expiring $6.3M contract of Isaiah Thomas and $7.4M expiring contract of Channing Frye. The Lakers now project to have $46.9M in room this summer. The cap space will increase to $69M if they do not bring back Julius Randle and... https://t.co/5ZDrl5aI3I — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 8, 2018

12:20pm - Another interesting aspect to the trade is that Larry Nance's father is a Cavs legend.

Larry Nance, Jr. is heading to Cleveland where his dad played from 1988-1994. The Cavaliers retired Larry Nance’s No. 22. pic.twitter.com/paxyMyeuco — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 8, 2018

12:16pm - Big note on the trade here - this means that the Cavs now cannot trade the Brooklyn pick acquired in the Kyrie trade.

The Cavs will now be barred from trading the Brooklyn Nets pick they own until after the draft. So that issue can be retired. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 8, 2018

12:06pm - ACTUAL TRADE - It is Clarkson and Nance going to Cleveland. No word yet on return.

Lakers sending Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance to the Cavaliers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

UPDATE: Oh, wow. This is big. Kevin O'Connor says it's IT, Channing Frye and a first.

I'm hearing it's Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, and the Cavs first to Lakers for Clarkson and Nance. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 8, 2018

11:58am - David Aldridge says the Bulls will not be holding onto Willie Reed, acquired this morning from the Pistons.

Bulls will not keep Willie Reed, acquired this morning from Detroit for Jameer Nelson, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 8, 2018

11:57am - Wojbomb on the horizon? Cleveland the Lakers are in serious talks.

Cleveland and Lakers in serious talks on a trade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

11:55am - Sam Amick believes a former Raptor could be on the move again with the Brooklyn Nets talking to the Indiana Pacers about a DeMarre Carroll-for-Al Jefferson move.

One trade deadline possibility, I'm told, would send Brooklyn's DeMarre Carroll to Indiana for Al Jefferson. As @JeffZillgitt noted, Carroll causing chatter today. He's owed $15.4 million next season (Jefferson has $10 million team option). — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 8, 2018

11:53am - The Cavs continue to check in on Kemba Walker, but MJ doesn't appear willing to pull the trigger.

Cleveland is staying persistent in trying to construct a Kemba Walker deal, but there remains no traction there, league sources tell ESPN. MIchael Jordan isn't easily parting with Walker. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

11:48am - Hang on - Marc Stein says the Raps are in on DeAndre Jordan, but would need a third team.

They would likely need a third team to help facilitate, but the Raptors have tried to work their way into the DeAndre Jordan trade mix, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

11:45am - Kyrie believes that his Boston Celtics don't need to make a move because the potential return of Gordon Hayward is "like having an ace in your back pocket," which is a very odd poker strategy.

In regard to the trade deadline, Kyrie Irving says for the Celtics, having Gordon Hayward’s eventual return on the horizon “is like having an ace in your back pocket.” — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) February 8, 2018

11:30am - Woj weighs in on the Pistons and Pelicans potentially staying busy.

Pistons and Pelicans seriously discussing a Brice Johnson-Dante Cunningham deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

11:07am - ACTUAL TRADE - It's your first Shamsbomb of the day. The Bulls are sending the newly acquired Jameer Nelson to the Pistons for Willie Reed, acquired from the Clippers in the Blake Griffin deal. Charania notes that both teams will also swap second-round picks in 2022 for some reason.

Chicago is trading guard Jameer Nelson to Detroit, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2018

11:02am - Wanna know the Raps are unlikely to make a move? Here's Jacob Poetl to explain:

Would Poeltl be surprised if the Raptors made a trade? "I guess I would be... We work so well together as a team and there really are 12 players on our team right now that deserve to be in the rotation. So I don't know who they would want to give up out of those players." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 8, 2018

10:56am - NBA fan fiction aficianado Bill Simmons has some thoughts on what we'll see today.

My trade deadline predictions. I’m hitting one of these.

—Bradley to OKC for Abrines/Ferguson

—Tyreke + 2nd to Boston for

Ojeleye/Nader/1st

—A mega-deal b/t Denver + Charlotte

—Courtney Lee for Cole Aldrich + a 2nd

—DeAndre for TThompson/Rose w/ a pick swap for Nets/Clips 1sts — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 8, 2018

10:50am - Piggybacking on what Woj said, Bobby Marks says that March 1 is the deadling for bought-out players to sign for playoff eligibility.

There is a strong chance that we might see more players bought out of their contract vs. trades today. March 1 is the deadline for a player to be bought out and become eligible for the playoffs. https://t.co/4QXqn8Xh3U — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 8, 2018

10:46am - The Raptors play the Knicks tonight and DeMar DeRozan says it's business as usual and he's not even thinking about the deadline.

DeMar DeRozan: "Honestly, I didn't even know today was the deadline. I promise you I didn't know. I don't ever think about it." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 8, 2018

10:45am - Another thing to consider as Woj notes - there could be a number of quality players available after a buyout post-deadline. As such teams might shy away from movement today.

Several teams tell ESPN that they're already easing out of the trade market today to focus on filling needs with what is expected to be a strong post-deadline pool of free agents in the buyout market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

10:35am - Trade exceptions are an interesting thing to keep an eye on today. What this means is that teams with exceptions can acquire a player without sending back matching salary as long as the player coming back's salary falls within a team's exception, plus $100,000. So if you have a $9.9 million exception, you can bring in a $10 million player.​

10:31am - The Lakers could be a team to watch out for today, looking to shed salary to position themselves for free agency both this summer and next. They don't want to part with Larry Nance, but as Kevin O'Connor notes, he could be used as a sweetener to move Jordan Clarkson.

Lakers are using Larry Nance as a sweetener in deals involving Jordan Clarkson, league sources say. It's unclear which teams have interest, if any. Clarkson is signed through 2019-20 and teams are reluctant to take on pricey long-term contracts. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 8, 2018

10:30am - Alright, you're told this every year, but I'm telling you again - don't get fooled by fake Twitter accounts. Look for number of followers and, of course, the verified checkmark to make sure you're seeing real news. For example, this isn't real. I mean, come on:

Free agent Gordon Hayward has agreed to a 5 year, $120M deal to return to the Jazz, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski🕒 (@wojepsn) July 4, 2017

You're not going to get real news from anybody at EPSN.