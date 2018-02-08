3h ago
TSN.ca NBA trade deadline blog: Cavs blow it up
TSN.ca Staff
Welcome to TSN.ca's 2018 NBA trade deadline blog where we will keep you abreast of the latest news and rumours ahead of the 3pm et deadline. While there might not be a ton of big names on the move, the day could be a busy one.
1:40pm - LeBron bids farewell to D-Wade on Instagram.
1:37pm - So why make this seemingly minor trade for Richardson? Well, Josh Lewenberg explains.
1:26pm - RAPTORS TRADE - Bruno Caboclo is two years away from being two years away from being gone. He's been dealt to the Kings for Malachi Richardson.
1:24pm - So, uh, how's everybody doing? It seems that it's still legal for teams other than the Cavs to make trades, so teams are checking in with the Knicks on McBuckets.
1:06pm - ANOTHER (CAVS) TRADE - No, I'm serious. Dwyane Wade has been traded back to the Heat.
12:58pm - ANOTHER TRADE - Cavs are at it again. They've acquired Rodney Hood from the Jazz.
UPDATE: Okay, sit down for this one.
TO CLEVELAND: Hood and George Hill
TO UTAH: Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder
TO SACRAMENTO: Joe Johnson and Iman Shumpert
12:56pm - The Wizards' Markieff Morris says he isn't surprised by the trade and uh, wow.
12:45pm - Not really a surprise, but news nonetheless - Brian Windhorst reports that the Cavs did not receive any guarantee from LeBron that he would stay past this season before making today's deal.
12:23pm - ANOTHER TRADE - The Grizzlies are sending James Ennis III, a player the Raptors were rumoured to be interested in, to the Pistons for Brice Johnson and a second-round pick.
12:21pm - As you're trying to digest this trade, don't overlook the long-term play for the Lakers here. They are potentially set up for an open chequebook for the next two free agent classes. That's enough room for two max deals.
12:20pm - Another interesting aspect to the trade is that Larry Nance's father is a Cavs legend.
12:16pm - Big note on the trade here - this means that the Cavs now cannot trade the Brooklyn pick acquired in the Kyrie trade.
12:06pm - ACTUAL TRADE - It is Clarkson and Nance going to Cleveland. No word yet on return.
UPDATE: Oh, wow. This is big. Kevin O'Connor says it's IT, Channing Frye and a first.
11:58am - David Aldridge says the Bulls will not be holding onto Willie Reed, acquired this morning from the Pistons.
11:57am - Wojbomb on the horizon? Cleveland the Lakers are in serious talks.
11:55am - Sam Amick believes a former Raptor could be on the move again with the Brooklyn Nets talking to the Indiana Pacers about a DeMarre Carroll-for-Al Jefferson move.
11:53am - The Cavs continue to check in on Kemba Walker, but MJ doesn't appear willing to pull the trigger.
11:48am - Hang on - Marc Stein says the Raps are in on DeAndre Jordan, but would need a third team.
11:45am - Kyrie believes that his Boston Celtics don't need to make a move because the potential return of Gordon Hayward is "like having an ace in your back pocket," which is a very odd poker strategy.
11:30am - Woj weighs in on the Pistons and Pelicans potentially staying busy.
11:07am - ACTUAL TRADE - It's your first Shamsbomb of the day. The Bulls are sending the newly acquired Jameer Nelson to the Pistons for Willie Reed, acquired from the Clippers in the Blake Griffin deal. Charania notes that both teams will also swap second-round picks in 2022 for some reason.
11:02am - Wanna know the Raps are unlikely to make a move? Here's Jacob Poetl to explain:
10:56am - NBA fan fiction aficianado Bill Simmons has some thoughts on what we'll see today.
10:50am - Piggybacking on what Woj said, Bobby Marks says that March 1 is the deadling for bought-out players to sign for playoff eligibility.
10:46am - The Raptors play the Knicks tonight and DeMar DeRozan says it's business as usual and he's not even thinking about the deadline.
10:45am - Another thing to consider as Woj notes - there could be a number of quality players available after a buyout post-deadline. As such teams might shy away from movement today.
10:35am - Trade exceptions are an interesting thing to keep an eye on today. What this means is that teams with exceptions can acquire a player without sending back matching salary as long as the player coming back's salary falls within a team's exception, plus $100,000. So if you have a $9.9 million exception, you can bring in a $10 million player.
10:31am - The Lakers could be a team to watch out for today, looking to shed salary to position themselves for free agency both this summer and next. They don't want to part with Larry Nance, but as Kevin O'Connor notes, he could be used as a sweetener to move Jordan Clarkson.
10:30am - Alright, you're told this every year, but I'm telling you again - don't get fooled by fake Twitter accounts. Look for number of followers and, of course, the verified checkmark to make sure you're seeing real news. For example, this isn't real. I mean, come on:
You're not going to get real news from anybody at EPSN.