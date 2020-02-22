MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Curling Canada and TSN have extended their broadcast rights contract for another eight years.

The agreement kicks in for the 2020-21 season through to 2027-28.

The announcement was made Saturday during the Canadian women's curling championship in Moose Jaw, Sask.

TSN first began broadcasting curling in 1984.

Bell Media's TSN and French-language RDS became the exclusive provider in 2006.

"There are so many exciting aspects to this new agreement, but the primary reason is that curling fans will continue to receive a broadcast package that is unparalleled in Canadian amateur sports," Curling Canada chief executive officer Katherine Henderson said in a statement.

"No other broadcast platform offers this kind of access to our sport, with TSN and RDS showing more than 300 hours of championship-level curling over the course of the season."

Curling Canada's major events include the women's Scotties Tournament of Hearts national championship, the men's Tim Hortons Brier, the Home Hardware Canada Cup, the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings trials and pre-trials, the OK Tire and BKT Tires Continental Cup and the men's and women's world championship.

"Season of Champions curling is a cornerstone of our programming strategy, as it shines the spotlight on the most significant events in the sport," TSN vice-president Shawn Redmond said in the statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.