TORONTO (August 20, 2018) – TSN takes a bite out of the Big Apple as Canada’s Sports Leader heads to New York City to deliver full multi-court coverage of the US OPEN, live from the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. TSN’s coverage, spanning the first serve to the final ball, begins Monday, August 27 at 11 a.m. ET with dedicated court feeds and a ‘Best of the Day’ primetime recap of key Canadian or marquee matches. Additional bonus multi-court broadcasts are available on TSN.ca and the TSN app for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers. A complete broadcast schedule is available online at TSN.ca/Tennis.

Hosted by Kelcey Brade, TSN’s coverage features simultaneous US OPEN matches along with breaking news, highlights, post-match interviews, analysis, and press conferences. Mark Roe is also set to contribute, delivering reports onsite from New York for SPORTSCENTRE and contributing web-exclusive, one-on-one interviews for TSN.ca. Roe will also host the tournament’s championship weekend.

TSN Digital platforms feature up-to-the-minute breaking news, highlights, and recaps. Tournament photos, videos, and must-see moments appear across TSN’s official social media platforms, with @TSNTennis providing frequent schedule and score updates. Fans can also visit TSN.ca/Tennis for a daily lineup of matches following all Canadian tournament players, including Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil, and Denis Shapovalov, as well as Gabriela Dabrowski in doubles.

In advance of the main draw, TSN.ca and the TSN app livestream a slate of Canadian tennis stars competing in the qualifying rounds. The qualifiers feature Eugenie Bouchard as well as the 2016 US OPEN junior champion Felix Auger-Aliassime.

This year’s women’s field is headlined by six-time US OPEN champion Serena Williams, as well as defending US OPEN champion Sloane Stephens, world #1-ranked Simona Halep, and Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki.

Rafael Nadal will look to defend his 2017 US OPEN title against a star-studded men’s field that includes superstars Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, alongside 2014 US OPEN winner Marin Cilic and 2018 Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson.

As the undisputed Canadian home of the biggest events on the tennis calendar, Canadians can look to TSN for exclusive Canadian coverage of select ATP tournaments and all four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, including the AUSTRALIAN OPEN, FRENCH OPEN, WIMBLEDON, and the US OPEN.