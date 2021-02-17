TORONTO (February 17, 2021) – The biggest stars of curling congregate in the bubble at Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary for TSN’s Season of Champions curling coverage, which sweeps into action beginning with the 2021 SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS, kicking off Friday, Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN.

TSN’s 2021 Season of Champions curling coverage includes the 2021 TIM HORTONS BRIER, PRESENTED BY AGI from March 5-14, the 2021 HOME HARDWARE CANADIAN MIXED DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP, PRESENTED BY NATURE’S BOUNTY airing for the first time on TSN from March 18-25, and the 2021 BKT TIRES/OK TIRE WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, PRESENTED BY NEW HOLLAND from April 2-11. Complete broadcast schedules for TSN’s Season of Champions coverage are available here.

Calling the Scotties, Brier, and Men’s Worlds are TSN’s curling broadcast team of play-by-play announcers Vic Rauter and Bryan Mudryk alongside analysts Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER and MEN’S WORLD CURLING CHAMPIONSHIPS winner and 2006 Olympic gold medallist; Cheryl Bernard, a 2010 Olympic silver medallist; and Cathy Gauthier, a three-time SCOTTIES champion. Mudryk and Gauthier deliver the call of the Mixed Doubles.

CURLING DAY IN CANADA on TSN

TSN highlights curling stories from across the country with the unique one-hour special, CURLING DAY IN CANADA, premiering Saturday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Hosted by TSN’s Lindsay Hamilton and Bob Weeks, the special showcases how curlers across Canada have found new and innovative ways to play the game during the pandemic, including a farming family who turned their barn into an incredible curling rink. The special also shines a spotlight on women in curling, including an exclusive interview with esteemed curler and Olympian Rachel Homan, and a feature on a female youth curling team in Newfoundland making an impact on their community.