TORONTO (May 5, 2022) – TSN is Canada’s home for exclusive live coverage of all 64 games of the 2022 IIHF MEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, as the puck drops from May 13 – 29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. As defending World Champions, Team Canada begins their quest for gold against Germany on Friday, May 13 at 1 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The network’s complete broadcast schedule for the tournament is available here.

TSN’s coverage is led by play-by-play commentator Gord Miller and analyst Mike Johnson, who deliver the call live from Helsinki for all games in Group B, including Team Canada and medal round games. TSN’s Dennis Beyak and analyst Dave Tomlinson are in Tampere to bring viewers the call for all games in Group A. Reporters Lindsay Hamilton and Claire Hanna are on-site providing updates and player interviews throughout the tournament.

