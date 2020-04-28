Gretzky. Richard. Iginla. Keon. Bure. Selanne. Alfredsson. These legendary names are merely a fraction of the most talented players to ever don the jerseys of the seven Canadian NHL teams. Beginning this week, TSN Hockey launches the All-Time 7 Project, identifying the greatest players – forming all-time teams – for each of the seven Canadian NHL clubs.

From the team’s inception to its current roster, the TSN Hockey Insiders and analysts have determined the ideal lineup based on a set of specific criteria. Canada’s Sports Leader invites hockey fans to join in on the debate of the players featured and omitted on each list, starting with the all-time roster for the Montreal Canadiens, which is live now on TSN.ca.

The lists continue to be unveiled over the coming weeks, as follows:

Calgary Flames – Wednesday, Apr. 29

Edmonton Oilers – Friday, May 1

Toronto Maple Leafs – Monday, May 4

Ottawa Senators – Wednesday, May 6

Winnipeg Jets – Friday, May 8

Vancouver Canucks – Monday, May 11

The full roster breakdown will debut on TSN.ca, accompanied by video analysis and discussion during the same day’s evening edition of SPORTSCENTRE. Also, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button will answer fan questions about each all-time team on Twitter and also shares his own stories about the players from each lineup.

For all the latest on TSN’s programming, please check TSN.ca for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.