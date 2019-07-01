Buy or Beware: Which NHL free agents are worth the risk?

Keep up to date with all the latest from NHL free agency with TSN.ca's Free Agent Frenzy live blog.

10am et: Oilers in on Nyquist?

TSN's Ryan Rishaug believes it would make sense for the Edmonton Oilers to be pursuing winger Gustav Nyquist today.

Rishaug points out that the team may now have the cap hit to acquire Nyquist after buying out Andrej Sekera on Sunday.

Would make sense for the Oilers to be in hard on Gustav Nyquist. Need to add a winger who can play In their top 6. Initially thought too expensive, Sekera buyout gives them space to pursue. Likely multiple teams pursuing him. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 1, 2019

9:54am et: Lee's Value

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports New York Islanders winger Anders Lee could command upwards of $9 million per season when he signs today. Portzline notes that the Columbus Blue Jackets will not be in on Lee if he signs for a salary in that range.

Hearing UFA F Anders Lee could top $9 million AAV when he signs today. Do not expect the #CBJ to part of the bidding at that level. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 1, 2019

Lee is TSN Hockey's fourth ranked UFA andTSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli wrote more on his value last week.

9:46am et: Hainsey getting a raise

As previously reported, Ron Hainsey is expected to sign with the Ottawa Senators, but he appears to be set for a significant raise in doing so.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the 38-year-old is expected to carry a $3.5 million AAV on his new deal. He is coming off a two-year, $6 million signed with the Maple Leafs in 2017.

The expected AAV for Hainsey In Ottawa is $3.5 M https://t.co/eaDaU05lwc — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

9:42am et: Oilers to add Granlund

The Edmonton Oilers will add Markus Granlund on a one-year deal today, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports.

Granlund, 26, had 12 goals and 22 points in 77 games with the Vancouver Canucks this past season. He was not qualified by the Canucks last week, allowing him to hit free agency.

Markus Granlund will be heading to EDM on a one year deal. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

9:35am et: Myers update

The Vancouver Canucks are still expected to land TSN Hockey's top ranked free agent defenceman, Tyler Myers, on a five-year deal worth roughly $6 million per season.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger adds that the two sides discussed a six-year term before settling on five years with a bonus-heavy structure.

There was some discussion on a 6th year and there was also some tweaking on bonus structure. In the end as @frank_seravalli reported last night. 5 years, $6 mil aav. Contract is believed to be signing bonus heavy. https://t.co/BcgPaaRifD — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2019

Myers, ranked fifth on TSN Hockey's Free Agent Frenzy Top 50, is one of two defenceman in the top 10, along with Jake Gardiner, who is ranked 10th.

9:28am et: Ceci, Leafs reach verbal deal

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Cody Ceci has verbally agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ceci, acquired earlier Monday in a deal which saw Nikita Zaitsev and Connor Brown head to Ottawa, was arbitration eligible as an RFA this summer.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie adds that despite prior speculation otherwise, Ceci will play for the Leafs this season.

Yes, Ceci verbally agreed to a one year, $4.5 million contract with the Leafs. Arb case likely would have come in above that and that wouldn’t have worked for Toronto. Good opportunity for Ceci to raise his market value. https://t.co/wgtJP7T7rJ — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2019

9:19am et: Sens adding more Leafs

The Ottawa Senators added Nikita Zaitsev and Connor Brown earlier Monday and are now expected to add two more members of the 2018-19 Toronto Maple Leafs.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the Senators are expected to sign defenceman Ron Hainsey and winger Tyler Ennis when the market opens at Noon et.

Hainsey will be a mentor/stabilizer for a young OTT blueline. He already has a relationship with head coach DJ Smith, who ran the D in TOR last season. Hainsey and Ennis will assume a huge leadership role on a young OTT team where Smith is intent on establishing a new culture. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

Zaitsev and Hainsey made up the right side of the Maple Leafs top four on defence for much of last season in a group that was coached by now-Senators head coach D.J. Smith. Brown and Ennis also played together at times last season, including making up two thirds of the team's fourth line in the playoffs.

Leafs & Sens far this off-season:



🏒 Leafs assistant DJ Smith becomes Sens head coach

🏒 Ceci for Zaitsev/Brown in multi-player deal

🏒 Former Senator Spezza to sign with TOR

🏒 Hainsey & Ennis to sign with OTThttps://t.co/7iookVjzag #TSNHockey #FreeAgentFrenzy pic.twitter.com/jSPA9sZSKn — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 1, 2019

9:11am et: Latest on Aho

Offer sheet speculation continues to surround Carolina Hurricanes centre Sebastian Aho.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the belief is the Hurricanes have offered Aho an eight-year contract worth $7.5 million annually, while Aho's camp countered at five years at a $9.5 million AAV.

LeBrun reports an offer sheet is being contemplated by some teams for Aho, but it's unclear if one will actually happen.

The belief is that the team offered 8 years x $7.5 M aav and Aho camp countered with 5 years x $9.5 M aav. A one year deal also an option from the team’s perspective. But does Aho get an offer sheet today? Definitely being contemplated. But don’t know if it will actually happen. https://t.co/GniIQ7lJiy — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

9:06am et: Leafs listening on Kadri

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Toronto Maple Leafs have taken plenty of calls on centre Nazem Kadri in recent weeks, but aren't actively shopping the two-time 30-goal scorer.

He notes the Leafs had plenty of talks regarding Kadri at the draft, and are listening to teams, but are happy to keep him unless they receive an offer they can't refuse.

The Leafs have had a ton of calls on Kadri the last 2-3 weeks, especially at the draft in Vancouver. I don’t get the sense they are shopping him, more listening to teams. Happy to keep him if nobody forced their hand with a trade they can’t refuse. https://t.co/fmTtPXYVVW — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

The Leafs will reportedly add another centre to their roster today in Jason Spezza.

9:03am et: McElhinney headed (further) south?

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Tampa Bay Lightning are the front-runners to sign goaltender Curtis McElhinney. He adds, however, that it is not a done deal.

Hearing Tampa Bay is the front-runner to land UFA goalie Curtis McElhinney. Not a done deal yet but the Lightning right now are most likely destination. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

8:54am et: Big Apple Bound?

Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports the New York Islanders appear to have best overall offer to Artemi Panarin, with the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers trailing them in term and/or salary.

The Islanders, Avalanche and Rangers appear to be the final three teams in the chase with Panarin reportedly having rejected a $12 million AAV from the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers starting to run low on cap space for him. The Panthers are reportedly close to a four-year deal with Brett Connolly and are the favourite to sign Panarin's teammate Sergei Bobrovsky, according to Bob McKenzie.

Just about 3 hours left until the gates open. Sure seems like best offer out there for Panarin is from the #Isles. COL/NYR offers on table but for less term and/or less $. Already rejected 12m from CBJ and FLA's cap space is dwindling. Nothing decided yet, it appears. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) July 1, 2019

Staple's colleague at The Athletic, Aaron Portzline reports Panarin appears headed to New York, to either the Rangers or Islanders. Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now also reports the Avalanche will miss out on Panarin.

8:42am et: Final Top 50

The market is just over three hours from opening and TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli breaks down the latest news with the final TSN Hockey Free Agent Frenzy Top 50 rankings.

See the updated list here.

8:35am et: Spezza coming home

The new continues for the Maple Leafs, as TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the team is expected to land Jason Spezza on a one-year deal. The deal is expected to be close to the NHL minimum of $700,000 for Spezza, who previously carried a $7.5 million cap hit on his expiring four-year deal with the Dallas Stars.

Expect hometown boy Jason Spezza to sign a one-year contract with TOR today. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

Spezza, 36, is a native of Toronto. He scored eight goals and posted 27 points in 76 games with the Stars this past season.

8:20am et: Sens/Leafs swap complete

The Ottawa Senators have officially acquired Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown and Michael Carcone in exchange for Cody Ceci, Ben Harpur Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 third-round pick.

News Release: #Sens acquire defenceman Nikita Zaitsev, forward Connor Brown from Toronto in six-player trade: https://t.co/nuCwVeQNDh



Communiqué : Les #Sens acquièrent Nikita Zaitsev et Connor Brown de Toronto : https://t.co/6tzl18AzJQ pic.twitter.com/YkwbayPTrn — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 1, 2019

According to CapFriendly, the Maple Leafs now have $11.42 million in cap space, with Nathan Horton's $5.3 million still available to shelve on LTIR. Ceci and Mitch Marner are the team's only remaining restricted free agents.

8:13am et: Busy Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to have their full trade in place to send Nikita Zaitsev and Connor Brown to the Ottawa Senators for Cody Ceci. The Leafs will also send the Senators forward Michael Carcone, while the Senators will trade Ben Harpur, Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 draft pick to the Leafs, along with Ceci.

Meanwhile, the team continues to work on a contract for restricted free agent Mitch Marner, who can sign an offer sheet as of Noon et.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the two sides held "aggressive" extension talks Sunday and expect more to come Monday. Dreger believes either a three-year or a five-year deal will be best for Marner. He adds that there's a genuine sense around the league that a few clubs are "strongly considering an offer sheet on Marner, as well as Sebastian Aho and Kyle Connor.

There’s a genuine sense around the league a few clubs are strongly considering an offer sheet on Marner, Aho, Connor and perhaps, others. If no deal or an offer sheet doesn’t materialize get ready for a long wait and potential stalemates. https://t.co/9xPULNbKgL — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2019

8am et: Panarin watch continues

While some players appear to have already found their homes for next season, Artemi Panarin's plans for next season remain a mystery.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the New York Islanders made a late push to try and pull of a sign and trade with the New York Islanders, while the New York Rangers also remain in the hunt for his services.

Panarin is TSN Hockey's top ranked free agent.

Still so much uncertainty around the Panarin situation. Sounds like the Isles made a late push to try and acquire his rights for the 8th yr. NYR aren’t out of the fight yet. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2019

8am et: What we know so far

The Vancouver Canucks are expected to land their top-four defenceman in Tyler Myers. TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reports the Canucks and Myers are closing on a five-year, $30 million deal.

Expectation is Tyler Myers and #Canucks are closing in on a 5-year, $30 million deal to be signed Monday - as @DarrenDreger reported earlier was in the works. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2019

Matt Duchene is expected to sign with the Nashville Predators on a seven-year deal in the area of $56 million - an $8 million cap hit.

As others have also speculated, while nothing can be signed until Monday, Matt Duchene slated to join Nashville. Contract can’t be officially negotiated until Monday but sounds like $56 million over 7 years is what has been discussed. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

Mats Zuccarello is expected to join the Minnesota Wild on a five-year deal in the area of $6 million per season.

All signs pointing to Zuccarello signing with the Wild. Hearing five years and $6 M aav or around there https://t.co/icVUkU6wI5 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

The Edmonton Oilers had interest in winger Brett Connolly, but the former Washington Capital is instead expected to sign with the Florida Panthers on a four-year deal worth around $3.5 million per year.

Hearing will be around $3.5 M aav for Connolly on a four year deal with Florida https://t.co/jYhSHCWhjl — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

8am et: The Top 50

A friendly reminder of TSN Hockey’s latest Free Agent Frenzy Top 50 rankings.

