10am et: Oilers in on Nyquist?
TSN's Ryan Rishaug believes it would make sense for the Edmonton Oilers to be pursuing winger Gustav Nyquist today.
Rishaug points out that the team may now have the cap hit to acquire Nyquist after buying out Andrej Sekera on Sunday.
9:54am et: Lee's Value
Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports New York Islanders winger Anders Lee could command upwards of $9 million per season when he signs today. Portzline notes that the Columbus Blue Jackets will not be in on Lee if he signs for a salary in that range.
Lee is TSN Hockey's fourth ranked UFA andTSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli wrote more on his value last week.
9:46am et: Hainsey getting a raise
As previously reported, Ron Hainsey is expected to sign with the Ottawa Senators, but he appears to be set for a significant raise in doing so.
According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the 38-year-old is expected to carry a $3.5 million AAV on his new deal. He is coming off a two-year, $6 million signed with the Maple Leafs in 2017.
9:42am et: Oilers to add Granlund
The Edmonton Oilers will add Markus Granlund on a one-year deal today, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports.
Granlund, 26, had 12 goals and 22 points in 77 games with the Vancouver Canucks this past season. He was not qualified by the Canucks last week, allowing him to hit free agency.
9:35am et: Myers update
The Vancouver Canucks are still expected to land TSN Hockey's top ranked free agent defenceman, Tyler Myers, on a five-year deal worth roughly $6 million per season.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger adds that the two sides discussed a six-year term before settling on five years with a bonus-heavy structure.
Myers, ranked fifth on TSN Hockey's Free Agent Frenzy Top 50, is one of two defenceman in the top 10, along with Jake Gardiner, who is ranked 10th.
9:28am et: Ceci, Leafs reach verbal deal
According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Cody Ceci has verbally agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Ceci, acquired earlier Monday in a deal which saw Nikita Zaitsev and Connor Brown head to Ottawa, was arbitration eligible as an RFA this summer.
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie adds that despite prior speculation otherwise, Ceci will play for the Leafs this season.
9:19am et: Sens adding more Leafs
The Ottawa Senators added Nikita Zaitsev and Connor Brown earlier Monday and are now expected to add two more members of the 2018-19 Toronto Maple Leafs.
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the Senators are expected to sign defenceman Ron Hainsey and winger Tyler Ennis when the market opens at Noon et.
Zaitsev and Hainsey made up the right side of the Maple Leafs top four on defence for much of last season in a group that was coached by now-Senators head coach D.J. Smith. Brown and Ennis also played together at times last season, including making up two thirds of the team's fourth line in the playoffs.
9:11am et: Latest on Aho
Offer sheet speculation continues to surround Carolina Hurricanes centre Sebastian Aho.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the belief is the Hurricanes have offered Aho an eight-year contract worth $7.5 million annually, while Aho's camp countered at five years at a $9.5 million AAV.
LeBrun reports an offer sheet is being contemplated by some teams for Aho, but it's unclear if one will actually happen.
9:06am et: Leafs listening on Kadri
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Toronto Maple Leafs have taken plenty of calls on centre Nazem Kadri in recent weeks, but aren't actively shopping the two-time 30-goal scorer.
He notes the Leafs had plenty of talks regarding Kadri at the draft, and are listening to teams, but are happy to keep him unless they receive an offer they can't refuse.
The Leafs will reportedly add another centre to their roster today in Jason Spezza.
9:03am et: McElhinney headed (further) south?
According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Tampa Bay Lightning are the front-runners to sign goaltender Curtis McElhinney. He adds, however, that it is not a done deal.
8:54am et: Big Apple Bound?
Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports the New York Islanders appear to have best overall offer to Artemi Panarin, with the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers trailing them in term and/or salary.
The Islanders, Avalanche and Rangers appear to be the final three teams in the chase with Panarin reportedly having rejected a $12 million AAV from the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers starting to run low on cap space for him. The Panthers are reportedly close to a four-year deal with Brett Connolly and are the favourite to sign Panarin's teammate Sergei Bobrovsky, according to Bob McKenzie.
Staple's colleague at The Athletic, Aaron Portzline reports Panarin appears headed to New York, to either the Rangers or Islanders. Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now also reports the Avalanche will miss out on Panarin.
8:42am et: Final Top 50
The market is just over three hours from opening and TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli breaks down the latest news with the final TSN Hockey Free Agent Frenzy Top 50 rankings.
8:35am et: Spezza coming home
The new continues for the Maple Leafs, as TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the team is expected to land Jason Spezza on a one-year deal. The deal is expected to be close to the NHL minimum of $700,000 for Spezza, who previously carried a $7.5 million cap hit on his expiring four-year deal with the Dallas Stars.
Spezza, 36, is a native of Toronto. He scored eight goals and posted 27 points in 76 games with the Stars this past season.
8:20am et: Sens/Leafs swap complete
The Ottawa Senators have officially acquired Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown and Michael Carcone in exchange for Cody Ceci, Ben Harpur Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 third-round pick.
According to CapFriendly, the Maple Leafs now have $11.42 million in cap space, with Nathan Horton's $5.3 million still available to shelve on LTIR. Ceci and Mitch Marner are the team's only remaining restricted free agents.
8:13am et: Busy Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to have their full trade in place to send Nikita Zaitsev and Connor Brown to the Ottawa Senators for Cody Ceci. The Leafs will also send the Senators forward Michael Carcone, while the Senators will trade Ben Harpur, Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 draft pick to the Leafs, along with Ceci.
Meanwhile, the team continues to work on a contract for restricted free agent Mitch Marner, who can sign an offer sheet as of Noon et.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the two sides held "aggressive" extension talks Sunday and expect more to come Monday. Dreger believes either a three-year or a five-year deal will be best for Marner. He adds that there's a genuine sense around the league that a few clubs are "strongly considering an offer sheet on Marner, as well as Sebastian Aho and Kyle Connor.
8am et: Panarin watch continues
While some players appear to have already found their homes for next season, Artemi Panarin's plans for next season remain a mystery.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the New York Islanders made a late push to try and pull of a sign and trade with the New York Islanders, while the New York Rangers also remain in the hunt for his services.
Panarin is TSN Hockey's top ranked free agent.
8am et: What we know so far
The Vancouver Canucks are expected to land their top-four defenceman in Tyler Myers. TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reports the Canucks and Myers are closing on a five-year, $30 million deal.
Matt Duchene is expected to sign with the Nashville Predators on a seven-year deal in the area of $56 million - an $8 million cap hit.
Mats Zuccarello is expected to join the Minnesota Wild on a five-year deal in the area of $6 million per season.
The Edmonton Oilers had interest in winger Brett Connolly, but the former Washington Capital is instead expected to sign with the Florida Panthers on a four-year deal worth around $3.5 million per year.
8am et: The Top 50
A friendly reminder of TSN Hockey’s latest Free Agent Frenzy Top 50 rankings.
