Keep up to date with all the latest from NHL free agency with TSN.ca's Free Agent Frenzy live blog.

10am et: Oilers in on Nyquist?

TSN's Ryan Rishaug believes it would make sense for the Edmonton Oilers to be pursuing winger Gustav Nyquist today.

Rishaug points out that the team may now have the cap hit to acquire Nyquist after buying out Andrej Sekera on Sunday.

9:54am et: Lee's Value

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports New York Islanders winger Anders Lee could command upwards of $9 million per season when he signs today. Portzline notes that the Columbus Blue Jackets will not be in on Lee if he signs for a salary in that range.

Lee is TSN Hockey's fourth ranked UFA andTSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli wrote more on his value last week.

9:46am et: Hainsey getting a raise

As previously reported, Ron Hainsey is expected to sign with the Ottawa Senators, but he appears to be set for a significant raise in doing so.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the 38-year-old is expected to carry a $3.5 million AAV on his new deal. He is coming off a two-year, $6 million signed with the Maple Leafs in 2017.

 

9:42am et: Oilers to add Granlund

The Edmonton Oilers will add Markus Granlund on a one-year deal today, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports.

Granlund, 26, had 12 goals and 22 points in 77 games with the Vancouver Canucks this past season. He was not qualified by the Canucks last week, allowing him to hit free agency.

 

9:35am et: Myers update

The Vancouver Canucks are still expected to land TSN Hockey's top ranked free agent defenceman, Tyler Myers, on a five-year deal worth roughly $6 million per season.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger adds that the two sides discussed a six-year term before settling on five years with a bonus-heavy structure.

Myers, ranked fifth on TSN Hockey's Free Agent Frenzy Top 50, is one of two defenceman in the top 10, along with Jake Gardiner, who is ranked 10th.

 

9:28am et: Ceci, Leafs reach verbal deal

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Cody Ceci has verbally agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ceci, acquired earlier Monday in a deal which saw Nikita Zaitsev and Connor Brown head to Ottawa, was arbitration eligible as an RFA this summer. 

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie adds that despite prior speculation otherwise, Ceci will play for the Leafs this season.

 

9:19am et: Sens adding more Leafs

The Ottawa Senators added Nikita Zaitsev and Connor Brown earlier Monday and are now expected to add two more members of the 2018-19 Toronto Maple Leafs.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the Senators are expected to sign defenceman Ron Hainsey and winger Tyler Ennis when the market opens at Noon et.

Zaitsev and Hainsey made up the right side of the Maple Leafs top four on defence for much of last season in a group that was coached by now-Senators head coach D.J. Smith. Brown and Ennis also played together at times last season, including making up two thirds of the team's fourth line in the playoffs.

9:11am et: Latest on Aho

Offer sheet speculation continues to surround Carolina Hurricanes centre Sebastian Aho.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the belief is the Hurricanes have offered Aho an eight-year contract worth $7.5 million annually, while Aho's camp countered at five years at a $9.5 million AAV.

LeBrun reports an offer sheet is being contemplated by some teams for Aho, but it's unclear if one will actually happen.

 

9:06am et: Leafs listening on Kadri

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Toronto Maple Leafs have taken plenty of calls on centre Nazem Kadri in recent weeks, but aren't actively shopping the two-time 30-goal scorer.

He notes the Leafs had plenty of talks regarding Kadri at the draft, and are listening to teams, but are happy to keep him unless they receive an offer they can't refuse.

The Leafs will reportedly add another centre to their roster today in Jason Spezza.

 

9:03am et: McElhinney headed (further) south?

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Tampa Bay Lightning are the front-runners to sign goaltender Curtis McElhinney. He adds, however, that it is not a done deal.

 

8:54am et: Big Apple Bound?

Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports the New York Islanders appear to have best overall offer to Artemi Panarin, with the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers trailing them in term and/or salary.

The Islanders, Avalanche and Rangers appear to be the final three teams in the chase with Panarin reportedly having rejected a $12 million AAV from the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers starting to run low on cap space for him. The Panthers are reportedly close to a four-year deal with Brett Connolly and are the favourite to sign Panarin's teammate Sergei Bobrovsky, according to Bob McKenzie.

Staple's colleague at The Athletic, Aaron Portzline reports Panarin appears headed to New York, to either the Rangers or Islanders. Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now also reports the Avalanche will miss out on Panarin.

 

8:42am et: Final Top 50

The market is just over three hours from opening and TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli breaks down the latest news with the final TSN Hockey Free Agent Frenzy Top 50 rankings.

See the updated list here.

8:35am et: Spezza coming home

The new continues for the Maple Leafs, as TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the team is expected to land Jason Spezza on a one-year deal. The deal is expected to be close to the NHL minimum of $700,000 for Spezza, who previously carried a $7.5 million cap hit on his expiring four-year deal with the Dallas Stars.

Spezza, 36, is a native of Toronto. He scored eight goals and posted 27 points in 76 games with the Stars this past season.

 

8:20am et: Sens/Leafs swap complete

The Ottawa Senators have officially acquired Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown and Michael Carcone in exchange for Cody Ceci, Ben Harpur Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 third-round pick.

According to CapFriendly, the Maple Leafs now have $11.42 million in cap space, with Nathan Horton's $5.3 million still available to shelve on LTIR.  Ceci and Mitch Marner are the team's only remaining restricted free agents. 

8:13am et: Busy Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to have their full trade in place to send Nikita Zaitsev and Connor Brown to the Ottawa Senators for Cody Ceci. The Leafs will also send the Senators forward Michael Carcone, while the Senators will trade Ben Harpur, Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 draft pick to the Leafs, along with Ceci.

Meanwhile, the team continues to work on a contract for restricted free agent Mitch Marner, who can sign an offer sheet as of Noon et.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the two sides held "aggressive" extension talks Sunday and expect more to come Monday. Dreger believes either a three-year or a five-year deal will be best for Marner. He adds that there's a genuine sense around the league that a few clubs are "strongly considering an offer sheet on Marner, as well as Sebastian Aho and Kyle Connor.

 

8am et: Panarin watch continues

While some players appear to have already found their homes for next season, Artemi Panarin's plans for next season remain a mystery.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the New York Islanders made a late push to try and pull of a sign and trade with the New York Islanders, while the New York Rangers also remain in the hunt for his services.

Panarin is TSN Hockey's top ranked free agent.

8am et: What we know so far

The Vancouver Canucks are expected to land their top-four defenceman in Tyler Myers. TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reports the Canucks and Myers are closing on a five-year, $30 million deal.

Matt Duchene is expected to sign with the Nashville Predators on a seven-year deal in the area of $56 million - an $8 million cap hit.

Mats Zuccarello is expected to join the Minnesota Wild on a five-year deal in the area of $6 million per season.

The Edmonton Oilers had interest in winger Brett Connolly, but the former Washington Capital is instead expected to sign with the Florida Panthers on a four-year deal worth around $3.5 million per year.

 

8am et: The Top 50

A friendly reminder of TSN Hockey’s latest Free Agent Frenzy Top 50 rankings.
 

The Top 50 UFAs

RK Player Team Pos Age GP G PTS 17-18
1 Artemi Panarin CBJ LW 27 79 28 87 $6M
2 Matt Duchene CBJ C 28 73 31 70 $6M
3 Sergei Bobrovsky CBJ G 30 62 2.53 .913 $7.43M
4 Anders Lee NYI LW 28 82 28 51 $3.75M
5 Tyler Myers Wpg RD 29 80 9 30 $5.5M
6 Joe Pavelski SJS C 34 75 28 64 $6M
7 Marcus Johansson Bos LW 28 58 13 30 $4.58M
8 Jake Gardiner Tor LD 28 62 3 30 $4.05M
9 Mats Zuccarello Dal RW 31 48 12 40 $4.5M
10 Robin Lehner NYI G 27 46 2.13 .930 $1.5M
11 Corey Perry Ana RW 34 31 6 10 $8.63M
12 Gustav Nyquist SJ LW 29 81 22 60 $4.75M
13 Anton Stralman Tam RD 32 47 2 17 $4.5M
14 Wayne Simmonds Nsh RW 30 79 17 30 $3.98M
15 Micheal Ferland Car LW 27 71 17 40 $1.75M
16 Ryan Dzingel CBJ LW 27 78 26 56 $1.8M
17 Brett Connolly Wsh RW 27 81 22 46 $1.8M
18 Brandon Tanev Wpg LW 27 80 14 29 $1.15M
19 Joonas Donskoi SJ RW 27 80 14 37 $1.8M
20 Ben Chiarot Wpg LD 28 74 5 20 $1.4M
21 Colin Wilson Col LW 29 65 12 27 $3.94M
22 Ron Hainsey Tor RD 38 81 5 23 $3M
23 Petr Mrazek Car G 27 40 2.39 .914 $1.5M
24 Mike Smith Cgy G 37 42 2.73 .898 $5.67M
25 Cam Talbot Phi G 31 35 3.4 .892 $4.17M
26 Ben Hutton Van LD 26 69 5 20 $2.8M
27 Patrick Maroon StL LW 31 74 10 28 $1.75M
28 Semyon Varlamov Col G 31 42 2.87 .909 $5.9M
29 Alex Chiasson Edm RW 28 73 22 38 $650K
30 Ryan Hartman Dal RW 24 83 12 26 $875K
31 Brian Boyle Nsh C 34 73 18 24 $2.55M
32 Curtis McElhinney Car G 36 33 2.58 .912 $850K
33 Derick Brassard Col C 31 70 14 24 $5M
34 Valtteri Filppula NYI LW 35 72 17 31 $2.75M
35 Deryk Engelland VGK RD 37 74 2 12 $1.5M
36 Jordie Benn Mtl LD 31 81 5 22 $1.1M
37 Richard Panik Ari LW 28 75 14 29 $2.8M
38 Noel Acciari Bos RW 27 72 6 14 $725K
39 Jason Pominville Buf RW 36 73 16 31 $5.6M
40 Ben Lovejoy Dal RD 35 71 2 9 $2.67M
41 Adam McQuaid CBJ RD 32 50 3 7 $2.75M
42 Jason Spezza Dal C 35 76 8 27 $7.5M
43 Dion Phaneuf LA LD 34 67 1 6 $7M
44 Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare VGK LW 34 76 6 15 $1.45M
45 Patrik Nemeth Col LD 27 74 1 10 $2.5M
46 Dan Girardi Tam RD 35 62 4 16 $3M
47 Michael Del Zotto StL LD 29 42 1 10 $3M
48 Luke Schenn Van RD 29 26 0 2 $800K
49 Magnus Paajarvi Ott LW 28 80 11 19 $900K
50 John Gilmour NYR LD 26 5 0 0 $650K

 