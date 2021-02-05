TSN’s Expansive Season of Live Tennis Coverage Begins Down Under with the AUSTRALIAN OPEN

TORONTO (February 5, 2021) – As Canada’s home of premier tennis events throughout the season, TSN kicks off its exclusive coverage of Grand Slam tennis with the 2021 AUSTRALIAN OPEN, beginning with the First Round on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN (complete broadcast schedule available here).

TSN has the court covered throughout the entire 2021 season, delivering all four Grand Slams – the AUSTRALIAN OPEN, FRENCH OPEN, WIMBLEDON, and U.S. OPEN – as well as comprehensive live coverage of ATP Tour and WTA Tour events.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can access live streaming and on-demand viewing of the AUSTRALIAN OPEN through TSN.ca and the TSN app, which also feature breaking news, highlights, scores, and video analysis. TSN.ca’s Multiplex also provides access for subscribers to watch multiple matches airing at once across TSN’s five feeds, as well as unique bonus streams. French-language coverage of the tournament is available on RDS.

