TORONTO (February 6, 2020) – TSN announced today it will deliver complete live coverage of the all-new XFL football league, culminating with the inaugural XFL CHAMPIONSHIP in April. The season kicks-off with the league’s opening game featuring former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones and the DC Defenders visiting the Seattle Dragons on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. ET (TSN’s XFL broadcast schedule is available here ) .

The eight-team XFL is divided into two four-team divisions, East and West. The XFL East features the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, and Tampa Bay Vipers. The XFL West is comprised of the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, and Seattle Dragons.

The network’s XFL coverage is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. Fans can also visit TSN.ca throughout the season for game recaps, highlights, and must-see plays from around the league.