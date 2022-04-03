Ottawa Senators forward Tyler Ennis has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after he left Sunday's game against the Detroit Red Wings early with an upper-body injury, tweets Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

The 32-year-old took a hit from Gustav Lindstrom in the second period and was forced to leave the game.

Ennis, who was playing in his 700th career game Sunday, tallied 7:23 of ice time with zero goals or assists in Ottawa's eventual 5-2 win.

The Edmonton native closes out 2021-22 with eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points in 57 games. 

 

 