Smith believes the pieces are in place in Ottawa to eventually fulfull Melnyk's vision

Ottawa Senators forward Tyler Ennis has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after he left Sunday's game against the Detroit Red Wings early with an upper-body injury, tweets Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

The 32-year-old took a hit from Gustav Lindstrom in the second period and was forced to leave the game.

Ennis, who was playing in his 700th career game Sunday, tallied 7:23 of ice time with zero goals or assists in Ottawa's eventual 5-2 win.

The Edmonton native closes out 2021-22 with eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points in 57 games.