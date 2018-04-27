The UFC will return to Calgary on July 28th in a show that will take place at Scotiabank Saddledome, the promotion confirmed to the Calgary Sun on Friday.

“We’ve been trying for the last few years, and because of a number of reasons we just couldn’t make the date happen,” David Shaw, senior vice-president of international and content for the UFC told the Sun. “It came down to the fact that we just needed to come. We needed to get back to Calgary.

This will be the first event held in Calgary since UFC 149 in July of 2012, a card that was heavily affected by injuries. The main event saw Renan Barao defeat Urijah Faber for the interim bantamweight title.

Jose Aldo, who was originally scheduled to be on the UFC 149 card, will face Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event of July’s event. No main event has been announced.

The card will also feature a few Canadians as Jordan Mein, Kajan Johnson, Randa Markos and Hakeem Dawodu are all scheduled to compete.

This is the first event in Canada in 2018 and the first since Rafael dos Anjos defeated Robbie Lawler via unanimous decision at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg on December 16th of 2017.